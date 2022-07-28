CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said it rescued 50 sea turtle hatchlings on Tuesday and returned them to the sea.

The aquarium’s Sea Turtle Conservation team recovered the hatchlings from a pool, hot tub, storm drain and driveway after the sea turtles became disoriented.

The team said that they brought 52 sea turtle hatchlings to the aquarium for evaluation. One hatchling died and another is currently being treated for an eye injury.

The team said that 50 hatchlings received a clean bill of health and were released off Indian Shores.

Officials said that sea turtles can become disoriented when they follow artificial lights lights away from the ocean.

50 rescued sea turtle hatchlings were returned to the sea.

Sea turtles make between 40,000 and 84,000 nests along the Florida coast every year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

All five species of sea turtles found in Florida are listed as either endangered or threatened.

See a list of the sea turtles that can be found in Florida below.