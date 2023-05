TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Maine Coon cats enjoyed a nice boat ride in Tierra Verde on Saturday.

The video was posted on Instagram by @fisherthemainecoon, where it has received plenty of attention for the “purr-fect” Saturday activity.

The video already has over 27,000 likes.

Fisher and his little brother Sailor travel all across the U.S. and love being around the water.