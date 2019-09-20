Washington Monument reopens after 3-year renovation

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The Washington Monument is open again.

First Lady Melania Trump made it official Thursday morning surrounded by local D.C. school children.

“The first lady just greeted all of them individually and asked their names, and then got a couple high fives and a bunch of hugs,” said Dan Smith, who works for the National Park Service.

By the afternoon, tourists finally got their long-overdue visit.

Patti Gilchrist, of New York, and her friend, Mary Gidel, of Iowa, were in line at 7 a.m.

“We took pictures so we wouldn’t forget it,” Gilchrist said.

“I was a little nervous going up in it with her, but she talked me into it and I loved it,” Gidel said.

The monument closed in 2011 after an earthquake.

It then reopened in 2014 only to close again in 2016 when the elevator broke.

“So, what we have now is a state of the art elevator to go up and down, at the same time we constructed this new visitor screening facility,” said Mike Litterst, who works for the National Park Service.

“Between the new visitors center and the elevator upgrades, officials say the entire project cost about 15-million dollars, much of which was paid for by a private donor.”

The 550-foot monument stands as one of Washington’s — and the country’s — most iconic sites.

New visitors can experience it from the inside again.

“You know we were so excited about everything but this was the icing on the cake,” Gilchrist said.

Park service officials expect the re-opened monument to bring in about 500,000 visitors each year.