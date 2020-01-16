Who are the 7 House impeachment managers?

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named seven members of Congress who will act as managers in the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The House voted Wednesday to approve the seven managers and send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The House managers will act as prosecutors, presenting a case for the impeachment and removal of President Trump.

Here’s a look at the seven managers:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Rep. Adam Schiff is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He led the first part of the impeachment investigation and oversaw the first round of public impeachment hearings that featured testimony from key witnesses like Ambassador Gordon Sondland and former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Schiff is currently serving his 10th term in Congress. He was previously a State Senator in California and served as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., gavels a recess of a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and announces the committee will reconvene on Friday for votes, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Jerry Nadler is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and oversaw the second part of the impeachment inquiry hearings before they were sent to the full House for a vote.

Nadler is serving his 15th term in Congress and has been the top Democrat on the Judiciary subcommittee on Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties for 13 years. Before he was elected to Congress, he was a New York State assemblyman.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren is currently playing a role in a presidential impeachment proceeding for the third time. The California Democrat was a staffer for a member of the Judiciary Committee during President Nixon’s impeachment and was a member of the Judiciary Committee during Clinton’s impeachment.

Rep. Lofgren, currently in her 13th term, is the chairwoman of the Committee on House Administration, which has jurisdiction over federal elections. She’s also a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Jeffries is serving his fourth term in Congress after spending six years in the New York State Assembly. Before running for office, Jeffries was a corporate lawyer.

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL)

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Val Demings is a member of the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, meaning she was involved in almost every part of the impeachment inquiry.

The Florida native is currently serving her second term in office. Before running for Congress, Demings served the Orlando Police Department for nearly three decades. She became the department’s first female police chief in 2007.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO)

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, to unveil the “Immediate Financial Relief for Federal Employees Act” bill which would give zero interest loans for up to $6,000 to employees impacted by the government shutdown and any future shutdowns. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Jason Crow is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Crow is a lawyer and a veteran who served as an Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX)

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Rep. Sylvia Garcia is a member of the House Judiciary Committee. Before running for Congress, she served as a Texas State Senator.

Garcia has previously served as the director and presiding judge of the Houston Municipal System.

