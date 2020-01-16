Who are the 7 House impeachment managers?

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named seven members of Congress who will act as managers in the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
The House voted Wednesday to approve the seven managers and send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The House managers will act as prosecutors, presenting a case for the impeachment and removal of President Trump.
Here’s a look at the seven managers:
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)
Rep. Adam Schiff is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He led the first part of the impeachment investigation and oversaw the first round of public impeachment hearings that featured testimony from key witnesses like Ambassador Gordon Sondland and former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
Schiff is currently serving his 10th term in Congress. He was previously a State Senator in California and served as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY)
Rep. Jerry Nadler is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and oversaw the second part of the impeachment inquiry hearings before they were sent to the full House for a vote.
Nadler is serving his 15th term in Congress and has been the top Democrat on the Judiciary subcommittee on Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties for 13 years. Before he was elected to Congress, he was a New York State assemblyman.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA)
Rep. Zoe Lofgren is currently playing a role in a presidential impeachment proceeding for the third time. The California Democrat was a staffer for a member of the Judiciary Committee during President Nixon’s impeachment and was a member of the Judiciary Committee during Clinton’s impeachment.
Rep. Lofgren, currently in her 13th term, is the chairwoman of the Committee on House Administration, which has jurisdiction over federal elections. She’s also a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and a member of the House Judiciary Committee.
Jeffries is serving his fourth term in Congress after spending six years in the New York State Assembly. Before running for office, Jeffries was a corporate lawyer.
Rep. Val Demings (D-FL)
Rep. Val Demings is a member of the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, meaning she was involved in almost every part of the impeachment inquiry.
The Florida native is currently serving her second term in office. Before running for Congress, Demings served the Orlando Police Department for nearly three decades. She became the department’s first female police chief in 2007.
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO)
Rep. Jason Crow is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.
Crow is a lawyer and a veteran who served as an Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX)
Rep. Sylvia Garcia is a member of the House Judiciary Committee. Before running for Congress, she served as a Texas State Senator.
Garcia has previously served as the director and presiding judge of the Houston Municipal System.
