‘We’re prepared to go’: Pam Bondi says White House is looking forward to Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Florida’s former attorney general, now a White House adviser, says the president and his staff are ready to go when it comes to the impending Senate impeachment trial.

“We’re waiting patiently for the articles to get sent over to the Senate,” Pam Bondi said. “We are well-prepared to start tomorrow.”

The House of Representatives voted last month to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has not yet turned the articles of impeachment over to the Senate. She has said she won’t do so until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ensures there will be a fair trial.

Bondi says whenever the Senate does get the articles from Pelosi, the president’s team is ready to move forward.

“We’re prepared to start the trial in front of the Senate any day and put it behind us,” she told a Nexstar DC correspondent on Monday. “We’re prepared for whatever the Senate decides, whatever Leader McConnell and the Senate decides, we’re prepared to go. We were prepared last week, we’re prepared tomorrow.”

Bondi, a long-time Trump supporter, joined the president’s team late last year when the White House started beefing up its communications staff amid the impeachment investigation. She says, despite the impeachment, President Trump has been doing his job.

“We’re just looking forward to the Senate and getting this behind us because while all this is going on, look what the president’s doing in Iran. He’s taken out one of the biggest terrorists by doing his job,” Bondi said. “The president has been an incredible advocate, he’s been an amazing world leader. He’s out there, he took out one of the biggest terrorists in the world while he’s under impeachment, it’s unbelievable.”

Bondi also touted work the president has done for jobs, veterans and the economy. She specifically brought up the USMCA – a trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada – that was passed by the House of Representatives the day after it voted to impeach President Trump.

“All these things while he’s under this sham impeachment which is fake. He’s done nothing wrong,” Bondi said. “So this hasn’t slowed him down at all, nor will it. He’s going to continue every day focusing on the American people and what’s best for our country and nothing’s going to slow him down.”

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC: