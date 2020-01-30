Breaking News
Baby still missing after suspect from Miami-Dade Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

US senators begin asking questions in Trump impeachment trial

Washington D.C.

It's still unclear if the Senate will call witnesses

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. senators started asking their questions on Wednesday in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Senators wrote down their questions and the chief justice asked them, then the legal teams got five minutes to answer.

The biggest question may still be whether the Senate will call witnesses.

“All-hands-on-deck effort to say shut this thing down before we expose the amount of corruption that existed within the administration,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

Merkley said the White House is pressuring Republicans to vote against calling witnesses.

“Arms are being twisted as we speak and pressure is being applied,” he said.

At least three Republican senators appear to be resisting the pressure so far. But Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), who might have been the deciding vote for witnesses, has said he’s seen enough.

So has Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

“You know what? We don’t need more witnesses. The House called 17 witnesses,” Blackburn said.

But Washington Sen. Patty Murray said witnesses are critical to a fair trial.

“Making it all the more urgent that we hear not just from John Bolton, but from other key advisers to the president who were involved with his actions in Ukraine,” Murray said.

The White House has issued a letter in an effort to block the release of parts of Bolton’s book, saying it contains top-secret, classified information.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) wants to know what the president’s legal team knew about Bolton’s book.

“The White House was sitting on a manuscript that they were reviewing that had a first-person account who was in the room saying, effectively, yes there was a quid pro quo,” Heinrich said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay man still paying for monitoring service for deceased wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man still paying for monitoring service for deceased wife"

DRONE VIDEO: Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers

Thumbnail for the video titled "DRONE VIDEO: Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers"

Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers"

Archaeologist excavate Manatee Mineral Springs Park ahead of Bradenton Riverwalk expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archaeologist excavate Manatee Mineral Springs Park ahead of Bradenton Riverwalk expansion"

Polk County pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County pursuit"

the Vipers newest wide receiver, Antonio Callaway, hurt his leg in practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers newest wide receiver, Antonio Callaway, hurt his leg in practice on Wednesday"

'Run now!': Woman recalls frantic moments after earthquake struck Grand Cayman Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Run now!': Woman recalls frantic moments after earthquake struck Grand Cayman Island"

Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos"

Newborn still missing after father from Miami Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newborn still missing after father from Miami Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County"

Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning."

Law enforcement searching Pasco County for missing baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement searching Pasco County for missing baby"

Father of missing Miami-Dade infant found dead in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father of missing Miami-Dade infant found dead in Pasco County"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss