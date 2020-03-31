US fights spread of false reports about the coronavirus from foreign adversaries

Washington D.C.

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The United States is not only battling a pandemic, but also the spread of disinformation from its foreign adversaries.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia, China and Iran are using the pandemic as an opportunity to spread false reports online on the coronavirus to stoke fear and confusion among Americans.

“People all around the world should ensure that where they turn to for information is a reliable source,” Pompeo said.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, said the spread of false reports on the coronavirus is coming from both inside and outside of the country.

“What we should do is get the facts out as best we can,” Reed said. “To try to cast the United States as the villain and China as the hero – that’s not accurate at all.”

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said the misinformation is par for the course in the countries that are providing the false reports.

“We know that the leaders are going to put a spin on it to serve their own interests,” Cardin said.

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said China has gone so far as to blame the United States for the virus.

“The world needs facts, the world needs to understand what’s going on,” Ortagus said. “We will continue to call out the Chinese Communist party when they spread conspiracy theories online instead of taking responsibility for their own actions at the beginning of this pandemic.”

Michael Fuchs with the Center for American Progress said as the world battle the virus, health officials need facts and the best defense mechanism for the world is the truth.

“That is the most powerful weapon we have right now,” Fuchs said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state"

Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities"

Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?"

a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County"

Polk County prepares 60K devices for virtual learning to begin Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County prepares 60K devices for virtual learning to begin Thursday"

Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19"

The meaning of Passover

Thumbnail for the video titled "The meaning of Passover"

The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway"

Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa"

Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19"

OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients"

Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss