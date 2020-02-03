Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Click or tap here to watch if you don’t see the video player above

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The U.S. Senate narrowly voted down a motion to call new witnesses to testify in the president’s trial on Friday, setting the stage for a final vote on impeachment to happen this Wednesday. President Trump will likely be acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The trial will start drawing to a close on Monday when House impeachment managers and the president’s legal team take the Senate floor to deliver their closing arguments. Once closing arguments are over, each member of the Senate will get a chance to take the floor for 10 minutes to explain their vote.

The final vote on Wednesday will wrap up a two-week Senate trial that followed a months-long impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives. The Democrat-controlled House voted to impeach the president in December. The Republican-controlled Senate will almost certainly acquit him Wednesday.

The trial – only the third impeachment trial in U.S. history – is ending on an already-busy week that includes the Iowa caucuses on Monday and the president’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Nexstar is bringing you complete coverage of the impeachment trial. Our coverage continues Monday at 10:50 a.m. ET with JB Biunno, Evan Donovan and Washington correspondent Trevor Shirley.

GET CAUGHT UP ON IMPEACHMENT COVERAGE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA"

Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins"

Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton"

Officer-involved crash in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer-involved crash in St. Pete"

60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island"

Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect"

K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas"

K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times"

62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank"

George Hood Plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Hood Plank"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss