1  of  2
Live Now
Breaking down Mahomes, Garoppolo on Big Game Bound with special guests Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Click or tap here to watch live if you don’t see the video player above

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – All 100 U.S. senators will get a chance over the next two days to ask questions in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after hearing opening arguments from both the prosecution and the defense teams.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he had reached an agreement with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the questioning period. It’s set to begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET and will last approximately 8 hours. Another 8 hours of questioning is scheduled for Thursday. All questions that will be asked on the Senate floor will be written and submitted to Chief Justice John Roberts.

The questioning period comes after six days of opening arguments. Democratic House impeachment managers, the prosecutors, used almost all of the 24 hours they were allotted over the course of three days. President Trump’s defense team used less than half of the 24 hours they were given.

Democrats urged the Senate to allow a fair trial by voting to hear from witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. The defense team argued the impeachment trial should end quickly without additional witnesses. President Trump’s team was up against a new twist that surfaced over the weekend: An unpublished draft of Bolton’s book containing new allegations about the military aid that was withheld from Ukraine. In the draft, Bolton says President Trump tied wanted to withhold the aid until Ukraine helped with investigations into Joe Biden.

Since those allegations came out, some Senate Republicans have said they may break rank and vote with Democrats to call new witnesses to testify. If all Democrats vote to call witnesses, at least four Republicans would need to join them for it to actually happen.

The debate and vote on witnesses are expected to happen Friday.

Nexstar is bringing you complete coverage of President Trump’s impeachment trial. Our coverage continues at 12:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday with Evan Donovan, Masha Saeidi and Washington correspondent Joe Khalil.

GET CAUGHT UP ON IMPEACHMENT COVERAGE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

How to get out of a timeshare contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to get out of a timeshare contract"

Measles case confirmed at Florida College

Thumbnail for the video titled "Measles case confirmed at Florida College"

Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues"

Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater"

Crash closes State Road 54

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes State Road 54"

Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today and tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today and tonight"

Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning"

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade"

Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen after devastating 2014 fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen after devastating 2014 fire"

Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss