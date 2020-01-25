Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: President’s legal team begins presenting defense case

Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s legal team is officially taking over the Senate floor on Saturday in the president’s impeachment trial.

For the past three days, House Democrats serving as prosecutors delivered their opening arguments, telling the Senate why they think President Trump needs to be removed from office.

The president’s defense team now gets their turn and will argue against impeachment. The team will also have 24 hours over the course of three days to present their case.

Those rules were laid out in a House resolution that was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The resolution first proposed 24 hours for each side over the course of two days but after concerns arose from other senators, McConnell changed the resolution to give each side an additional day.

Democrats proposed several amendments to the resolution that would have subpoenaed new documents and new witnesses like Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton. All of those amendments were voted down along party lines. The resolution was ultimately approved along party lines.

Nexstar is bringing you complete coverage of President Trump’s impeachment trial. Our coverage continues Saturday at 10 a.m.

