WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Thousands of travelers across the country are getting caught up in costly and frustrating passport processing chaos. Now, lawmakers are demanding solutions from the State Department to fix the lengthy delays.

Senator James Lankford says people are flooding his office with requests for passport help.

“Many of these individuals they literally booked their trip months ago, scheduled to get their passport months ago, but they can’t actually get there and they’re panicked,” Lankford said.

Senator John Thune is seeing the same thing.

“Partly, it’s the bureaucracy and the red tape of Washington. But I would say the volume of passports that we’re dealing with is probably double what it normally is,” Thune said.

The State Department says a post-pandemic surge of travel is overwhelming their systems. Now lawmakers are looking for a fix.

Senator Mark Warner says he wants the State Department to get the online passport renewal system back up and running and he’s urging them to hire more workers to speed up processing.

“This just is not sustainable,” Warner said. “I’m going to be back here as many times as it takes to make sure we get these wait times down.”

This week, Senator Lankford introduced a bill to cap processing times, reinforce staffing to deal with surges, and create online tracking.

“It’s amazing I can go online and track a package all the way to my door and see every place it’s going, but you can’t do that with your own passport or even see how much longer it’s going to be,” Lankford said. “This is doable technology.”

While lawmakers tackle the issue, AAA Senior Vice President of Travel Paula Twidale advises people to expect delays.

“You’ve got to anticipate. You’re looking at [a] three-month, thereabouts or maybe a little bit longer delay in getting a passport,” Twidale said.

She suggests planning way ahead.

“As soon as you make your international reservations, check your documents. Make sure both you and your traveling companions have all the documents they need,” Twidale said.

The State Department says their current processing time is 10 to 13 weeks, or seven to nine weeks if you pay to have your passport expedited.