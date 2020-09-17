Teachers union weighs in after President Trump announces executive order on ‘patriotic education’

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — During his Constitution Day address on Thursday, President Donald Trump took aim at what he considers distorted history.

“The left is attempting to destroy that beautiful vision and divide Americans,” President Trump said.

The president announced he is launching a new commission promoting what he calls a “patriotic education.”

It comes as some schools use the New York Times’ “1619 Project” that aims to re-examines America’s legacy of slavery.

“Rewrites American history to teach our children that we were founded on the principle of oppression, not freedom,” President Trump said.

“That has to be stopped,” Peter Wood, the president of the National Association of Scholars, said Thursday.

Wood called the “1619 Project” propaganda and believes teachers should provide a comprehensive history that gives students hope.

“That suffering and injustice for sure are a real part of our past but they’re not the whole past,” he said.

President Trump has threatened to take away funding from California schools already using the “1619 Project” in their curriculum.

“It’s disgusting,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said.

She encouraged teachers to continue including the “1619 Project” in their classrooms.

“The president has no right to dictate and to ignore history,” she added.

Weingarten believes history teachers shouldn’t ignore or minimize past problems.

“The strength of a nation is to be able to actually look at your most terrible times reflect on it and grow from it.”

The president said he plans to sign an executive order establishing his “1776 Commission” soon.