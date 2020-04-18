Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Study: CARES Act includes $195B tax break for ultra-wealthy

Washington D.C.

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A new study found the $2 trillion CARES Act includes a tax break for the ultra-rich. 

Democrats asked the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation to take a closer look at the federal aid package which was celebrated as a bipartisan effort to help American families and businesses through the economic crisis. 

Texas Congressman Lloyd Doggett and Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse asked for the review. They said Republican senators included the $195 billion tax break for the rich. 

Whitehouse said most Democrats had no idea. 

“How cynical and wrong in the midst of all this tragedy it is to try to pull off a stunt like this,” said Whitehouse. 

The provision allows tax breaks for the past two years—before the pandemic struck. 

“They did great in the stock market last year and they can offset their gains against paper losses,” Doggett said. 

Middle class Americans got $1,200 stimulus checks. Democrats say because of this tax break the wealthiest Americans could get an average tax break of $1.7 million. Critics argue such a break will not help the economy. 

“It is designed pure and simple for a few big real estate developers like Donald Trump,” Doggett said. 

South Dakota Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson said every Democrat supported the aid package and Democrats also got some of what they wanted. 

“Were some of the tweaks to unemployment insurance not my favorite? Yes,” he said. 

Doggett and Whitehouse plan to introduce a bill to try to repeal the tax breaks for the wealthy. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards"

Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work"

Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling"

Godwin on starting NFL season on time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godwin on starting NFL season on time"

Coburn on home schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coburn on home schooling"

Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards"

Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order"

Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss