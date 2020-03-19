Senators push for infrastructure plan in next coronavirus relief bill

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As the coronavirus threat continues to spread throughout the U.S., President Trump signed a second relief bill for free testing, paid sick leave, and food assistance.

Now the Senate is discussing options for the next round of help.  

“We need to have a huge, Trump, if you will, infrastructure package,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-LA.

Cassidy said rebuilding roads, bridges and more would immediately put construction and manufacturing jobs back to work.

“And then you begin to put the service industry to work to help those in manufacturing and construction,” he said.

While other senators are discussing direct payments to Americans, emergency loans for small businesses, and bailouts for hospitals and airlines, Cassidy argues a major infrastructure plan would be more than just a temporary fix.

“Long-term, our GDP improves,” he said. “By the way, we can borrow at record-low interest rates. So now we would do it and minimize the negative impact on our debt.”

Sen. John Barrasso, R-WY, wants his infrastructure bill attached to this third stimulus package, which would authorize $287 billion for roads and bridges over five years.

Even though there’s bi-partisan support for the legislation, members like Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS, say now may not be the time.

“We want anything that’s directly related to the coronavirus right now and the damage it’s caused,” said Hyde-Smith.

Despite the disagreement, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pledged to keep the Senate in session until they pass a third relief plan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus"

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"

Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana"

COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds"

Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach"

Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe"

Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe"

Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus"

'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss