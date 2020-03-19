Senate working to give Americans help and hope amid coronavirus pandemic

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Senate is trying to work as quickly as possible to help Americans during the coronavirus crisis – and their next move is aimed at helping pocketbooks.

Senators like South Carolina’s Tim Scott are promising not to leave the Capitol until they agree on the third phase of coronavirus relief.

“We hope it means hope. Literally hope,” Scott (R-SC) said.

The bill would specifically focus on reviving a now-struggling economy with financial support for businesses – big and small.

“Give small businesses the opportunity to keep folks on the payroll, to make their mortgage payments, make their rent payments,” Scott said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced a proposal Wednesday that would allow banks to lend small businesses the money they need to survive.

His fellow Florida Senator Rick Scott – who spoke to Nexstar DC correspondent Kellie Meyer from self-quarantine this week – agrees Congress should focus on small business.

“Help the right people that are clearly impacted by this, not bail out big companies,” Scott (R-FL) said. “Be fiscally responsible.”

The Senate bill appears likely to support big business as well – notably the airline industry, which has virtually ground to a halt because of the virus.

“I think we’ll be here for another couple of days,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said.

Sen. Jones says the plan that’s coming together is likely to inject $1 trillion directly into the economy.

He says as Congress takes action, everyday Americans need to pitch in as well by following instructions to stay home.

“If we stop the spread of this virus then we minimize the damage to the economy and we can recover a lot easier,” Jones said.

As of Thursday evening, senators plan to work into the weekend on the bill.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Shopping for seniors"

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus"

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"

Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana"

COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds"

Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach"

Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe"

Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe"

Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss