Senate working to give Americans help and hope amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Senate is trying to work as quickly as possible to help Americans during the coronavirus crisis – and their next move is aimed at helping pocketbooks.

Senators like South Carolina’s Tim Scott are promising not to leave the Capitol until they agree on the third phase of coronavirus relief.

“We hope it means hope. Literally hope,” Scott (R-SC) said.

The bill would specifically focus on reviving a now-struggling economy with financial support for businesses – big and small.

“Give small businesses the opportunity to keep folks on the payroll, to make their mortgage payments, make their rent payments,” Scott said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced a proposal Wednesday that would allow banks to lend small businesses the money they need to survive.

His fellow Florida Senator Rick Scott – who spoke to Nexstar DC correspondent Kellie Meyer from self-quarantine this week – agrees Congress should focus on small business.

“Help the right people that are clearly impacted by this, not bail out big companies,” Scott (R-FL) said. “Be fiscally responsible.”

The Senate bill appears likely to support big business as well – notably the airline industry, which has virtually ground to a halt because of the virus.

“I think we’ll be here for another couple of days,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said.

Sen. Jones says the plan that’s coming together is likely to inject $1 trillion directly into the economy.

He says as Congress takes action, everyday Americans need to pitch in as well by following instructions to stay home.

“If we stop the spread of this virus then we minimize the damage to the economy and we can recover a lot easier,” Jones said.

As of Thursday evening, senators plan to work into the weekend on the bill.

