Senate pursues financial aid package to boost economy through coronavirus pandemic

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Lawmakers say the Senate will not leave the capitol until they’ve put together the next federal aid package to nurse the American economy through the coronavirus crisis.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said the next federal aid package must be targeted and deployed right away.

“We need to go big to win the war against this virus,” he said. “A trillion dollars at least, it may need to be more than that.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, says whatever the amount is, it must support the backbone of the nation.

“We are in an unprecedented crisis – it will take a historic commitment in the trillions of dollars,” Blumenthal said. “It has to put cash in the pockets of small businesses, and individuals, families, and workers.”

The Trump administration is proposing a trillion-dollar economic relief package to provide payouts to individual Americans, protect the airline industry and support for small businesses.

Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, said the legislation needs to help prevent unemployment.

“We’ve got to make sure that there are jobs to go back to,” Toomey said.

But Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, cautioned the administration must focus more attention on the health crisis.

“No matter how big a stimulus check you get to people if you don’t get serious about the healthcare crisis, which this administration still isn’t serious about then you are not going to address the root problem,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the country needs more tests and support for hospitals.

“Right now no economic help will work if we don’t stop the virus,” Murphy said.

Senate leaders say this latest relief package won’t be the last coronavirus legislation they will pursue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

beach closures pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "beach closures pkg"

Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Shopping for seniors"

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus"

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"

All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6"

Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana"

COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds"

Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach"

Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss