WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Another massive aid package from the United States could be on its way to Ukraine soon.

A bulked-up $40 billion Ukrainian aid package passed the House on Tuesday night. It will now go to the Senate for a vote.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., detailed the variety of help included in the latest package.

“Military assistance, economic assistance, humanitarian assistance to continue to stand with Ukraine,” Jeffries said.

The bill passed with major bipartisan support. Only 57 representatives voted against it.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was among the lawmakers opposed.

“Paying for constant U.S. involvement in foreign affairs while our own government fails our own country,” Greene said.

The Senate is expected to vote on the package soon. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., promised quick action.

“This is a large package. But the need is great and time is of the essence,” Schumer said.

Strong bipartisan support is rare on Capitol Hill, and it isn’t guaranteed to last. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., says Republicans are ready to support this aid package – as long as it stays focused on Ukraine.

“It needs to be clean of extraneous matters, directly related to helping the Ukrainians,” McConnell said.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is eager to get more help to Ukraine.

“I think we ought to do whatever we can to provide lethal support so Ukraine can defend its freedom. We’ve got to make sure Russia loses,” Scott said.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., says the need is urgent.

“The Ukrainians need what they need as quickly as we can get them what they need,” Blunt said.

Right now, the cross-party unity seems likely to hold. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., credits that to an understanding on both sides of the stakes of this conflict.

“Battles between democratic principles and authoritarian demands are not just distant from us,” Kaine said.