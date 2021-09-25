‘See Something, Say Something’: National security experts urge awareness for #SeeSayDay

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Department of Homeland Security is reminding everyone if they see something, say something.

The national “See Something, Say Something” campaign is aimed at raising the public’s awareness of potentially suspicious activity. It also reminds of the importance of reporting said activity to law enforcement.

This past weekend, the DHS participated in #SeeSayDay to help build awareness.

“Here at DHS, we are convinced that when it comes to protecting the homeland from terrorism, we’re not able to do it alone,” Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention Samantha Vinograd said. “This is really a whole of community effort and the public is critical in that regard.”