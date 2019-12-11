Rick Scott: Send foreign nationals on military bases back home unless fully vetted

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Following the attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Senator Rick Scott is calling for an end to training of foreign nationals who haven’t been fully vetted by the United States.

An aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire in a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola Friday morning. The Saudi government quickly condemned the attack as U.S. officials began investigating for possible links to terrorism.

“While our alliances around the world are invaluable in defending American national security and our interests abroad, the tragic terrorist attack in Pensacola last week revealed an unnecessary risk,” Scott said Wednesday. “This terrorist should never have been allowed in our country, let alone on an American military base with easy access to American military men and women.”

Scott says he is calling to end the training of any foreign nationals who haven’t been fully vetted by U.S. intelligence agencies and for those who are currently training on U.S. military bases that haven’t been fully vetted to be immediately sent back to their home country.

LATEST STORIES: