Republicans not deterred by Democrats’ plan to boycott Amy Coney Barrett vote

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senators on Capitol Hill are set to take a crucial vote on Thursday, moving Judge Amy Coney Barrett one step closer to becoming a Supreme Court justice.

But Democrats say they plan to make another effort to stop the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s nominee.

“Judiciary members will boycott the markup,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Wednesday.

All 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee plan to be a no-show for Thursday’s vote on Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

“I think what the Democrats are doing is correct,” Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said.

David is supporting the Democratic senators’ boycott, “because they need to remind all the other senators voting that this is the wrong decision.” He believes a Justice Barrett would be a threat to LGBTQ rights, abortion rights and health care.

But the actions of Democrats aren’t deterring Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC). He tweeted Wednesday, “that is a choice they are making.”

“I believe it does a disservice to Judge Barrett who deserves a vote, up or down,” he added.

Several Senate Republicans met with Judge Barrett on Wednesday ahead of the anticipated full Senate vote on her nomination set for early next week.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio tweeted after their meeting, “by this time next week, she will be Justice Amy Coney Barrett.”