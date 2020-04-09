Rep. Don Beyer and other lawmakers call for stricter COVID protocols at airports

Breaking News
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Virginia Congressman Don Beyer says our airports need to join the battle against the coronavirus.

“We’ve always known that airplanes are one of the most dangerous places in the world to pick up viruses and bacteria. All those people in a closed space for a number of hours,” Beyer said.

Beyer wants stricter measures in place at American airports to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The kinds of steps that you and I or our families are taking aren’t being held there,” Beyer said.
Beyer sent a letter to the department of homeland security, asking them to enforce social distancing, take temperature checks, help travelers with guidance on how to self-quarantine and provide protective equipment for staff.

Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger says these changes are important protections for travelers.

“It’s also important for the essential workers who are working at our airports and our airlines so that they can be safe at work as well,” Spanberger said.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner says other countries are already taking action.

“Taiwan and Korea and Singapore. They’ve been able to manage the virus better because they take your temperature when you land at the airport,” Warner said.

Beyer, Spanberger, and Warner all agree that US airports need to make changes as soon as possible.

Congressman Beyer is still waiting for a response from DHS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

