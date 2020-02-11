President Trump signs bill into law supporting veterans in STEM careers

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A new law designed to help veterans get back on their feet and into careers in science, technology, engineering and math – or STEM for short – was signed into law by the president.

“One of the hardest things that veterans face when they come out of military service is finding a job where they can raise their families,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said.

Rubio introduced a bill last year that would direct federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, to help veterans find jobs in the STEM workforce.

“We have a lot of veterans with preexisting knowledge on those fields, maybe even worked with some of the most complicated machines in the world. It seems like a natural fit to push that forward,” Rubio said.

President Donald Trump signed Rubio’s bill into law at the White House on Tuesday. It had bipartisan support even from some Democrats running against the President in 2020.

When the act passed the House in January, cosponsor Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said, “by supporting veterans through STEM career training, we not only help them to succeed, but also to strengthen our nation and our economy.”

The bill has the support of tech companies like Samsung, TechNet and Verizon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday"

Retired Buccaneers Fullback celebrates Valentine’s Day at All Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retired Buccaneers Fullback celebrates Valentine’s Day at All Children's Hospital"

Report: Polk chief academic officer violated policies, behavior constituted “serious misconduct”

Thumbnail for the video titled "Report: Polk chief academic officer violated policies, behavior constituted “serious misconduct”"

Remarkable woman provides sanctuary for kids, caregivers in Westchase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman provides sanctuary for kids, caregivers in Westchase"

Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning."

Busch Gardens to hold first ever Mardi Gras weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens to hold first ever Mardi Gras weekend"

Former St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges"

Student arrested for gun at local high school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student arrested for gun at local high school"

HCSO civilian employee arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO civilian employee arrested"

Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills"

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson"

Running Past Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Past Cancer"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss