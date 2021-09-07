President Biden takes tour of damage left by Ida in NJ and NY

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR)– President Joe Biden says his administration is helping in every way possible after Hurricane Ida left destruction and death in its wake.

“I’m here to see firsthand what the damage is and find out directly from y’all what is most needed,” the president said.

On Tuesday, the president toured the damage in New Jersey and New York. He says sadly, it’s a sign of things to come.

“For decades, scientists have warned that extreme weather would be more extreme and climate change was here and we’re living through it now. We don’t have any more time,” Biden said.

Biden says this isn’t an issue isolated to a single region.

“Every part of the country is getting hit by extreme weather and we’re now living in real-time, what the country is going to look like and if we don’t do something- can’t turn it back very much, but we can prevent it from getting worse,” Biden said.

Both New York and New Jersey were granted federal aid money to aid those severely impacted by the storm.

“People are experiencing these events. We need to invest in reducing the risk that these communities are facing. But we also need to make sure we’re helping individuals be prepared,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

The president emphasized that the country as a whole needs to recognize global warming as a threat.