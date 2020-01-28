Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton

Click or tap here to watch live
WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s legal team will wrap up their opening arguments on Tuesday in the president’s impeachment trial.
As the defense team wraps up its case, members of the Senate are mulling whether or not they should call witnesses like John Bolton to testify in the trial. The debate over witnesses started to ramp up over the weekend when news broke that a draft of Bolton’s forthcoming book says the president told him he didn’t want to release aid to Ukraine without an investigation into the Bidens.
The president and his team have denied those claims, but news of the manuscript was enough for a few Senate Republicans to say they may break rank and vote with Democrats to call new witnesses in the trial. At least four Republicans would need to join Democrats in order for witnesses to be called.
Once the president’s legal team wraps up on Tuesday, the topic of witnesses is expected to be brought up again on the Senate floor.
The impeachment trial is set to continue at 1 p.m. ET. Nexstar is bringing you complete coverage of the impeachment. Our coverage continues Tuesday with political reporter Evan Donovan, 8 On Your Side investigator and former prosecutor Mahsa Saeidi, 8 On Your Side reporter Victoria Price and DC correspondent Kellie Meyer.
GET CAUGHT UP ON IMPEACHMENT COVERAGE:
- Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
- Trump impeachment trial: President’s legal team begins presenting defense case
- Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrap up arguments
- House managers present case for impeaching Trump
- Trump trial: House managers begin presenting case for impeachment
- Trump impeachment trial: Senate debates rules, procedures ahead of opening statements
- Chief Justice, senators sworn in for Trump’s impeachment trial
- Articles of impeachment delivered to Senate, trial expected to officially begin Tuesday
- Trump impeached on abuse of power, obstruction charges
- House impeaches President Donald Trump on 2 articles
- Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment against President Trump
- Marathon day of deliberations ends with shocking move to postpone impeachment vote
- Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment
- Committee questions Republican, Democratic counsels as vote nears in impeachment inquiry
- Judiciary Committee grills 4 law scholars in impeachment inquiry
- Fiona Hill, David Holmes wrap testimony in public impeachment hearings
- Recap: Hale & Cooper testify after bombshell 7-hour testimony from Sondland
- Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Williams, Vindman, Volker and Morrison testify
- Impeachment hearings Day 2: Testimony & analysis
- Breaking down first day of public impeachment hearings