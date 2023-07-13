WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A political fight over a DC airport is threatening to hold up an important bill that funds federal airline safety.

Lawmakers are locked in an argument over whether to expand flight capacity at Reagan National Airport, the closest airport to the nation’s capitol. But some lawmakers argue it isn’t accessible enough.

Currently, there are restrictions that govern the number and location of flights at DCA.

Congressman Burgess Owens is leading a fight to change those rules, and expand flights at the airport.

“Across the country representatives like myself, see the need to make sure that DC is opened up for the rest of our constituents,” Owens said.

He says this is about ensuring there can be fair competition

“It’s always been about the free market. It’s always been about how to make sure the consumer is prioritized, best price, best value, best convenience,” Owens added.

The plan is facing resistance, especially from lawmakers that represent Virginia and Maryland. Senator Mark Warner argues an increase in flights at DCA would create delays and safety risks.

“National just does not have the capacity to take on these additional flights,” Warner said.

The fight over these flight limits could have a bigger impact by stalling approval of a larger package to fund the Federal Aviation Administration.

Currently, the changes Owens is proposing are part of the FAA Reauthorization Bill.

But some lawmakers say they won’t support the full bill if that provision is in it. One of them is Senator Tim Kaine.

“Here’s so many other equities in that bill that have to get done for the safety of the entire American public that flies,” Kaine said. “Let’s not cloud up that important priority with members of Congress who frankly aren’t experts in this thinking.”

Congressman Owens says blocking his plan tips the scales for the other DC area airport: Dulles International Airport.

“The only ones concerned are those who have had a really good deal, a monopoly, I would say, in Dulles and they don’t want to lose that,” Owens said.

But he says he’s confident lawmakers can reach a compromise.

“We can finally get some direct flights into DC, and that’s the way it should be,” Owens said.