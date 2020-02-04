Partisan split apparent going into final impeachment vote

Washington D.C.

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — After the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump adjourned Monday afternoon, senators from both parties spoke out, giving a sense of where they stand ahead of Wednesday’s final vote on whether or not to remove the president from office.

Most Senate Democrats, like New Mexico’s Martin Heinrich, said the evidence shows Trump is a danger to the country and must be removed from office.

“That is why my conscience and my duty to defend our Constitution compels me to vote to convict,” said Heinrich.

Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow said she, too, will vote to convict the president because his actions are indefensible.

“I don’t think any of this is OK,” Stabenow, a Democrat, said. “The people of Michigan don’t think any of this is OK. And I intend to do everything I can to ensure it doesn’t become our new normal.”

But some Senate Republicans, including Iowa’s Chuck Grassely, said the House simply didn’t prove its case.

“The ambiguity surrounding the House’s abuse of power theory give this Senator reason enough to vote not guilty,” he said.

Others, like Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, said House Democrats rushed the process.

“They’ve asked us to ignore how quickly they moved to impeach President Trump and to not compare their timeline to the timelines from the Nixon or Clinton impeachments,” Blackburn, a Republican, said.

“I remain undecided on how I will vote,” said Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Manchin, while still on the fence, said it’s clear to him a bipartisan group of 67 Senators will not vote to convict the president.

“However, I do believe a bipartisan majority of this body would vote to censure President Trump for his actions in this manner,” Manchin added.

The final Senate vote is expected on Wednesday.

