Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

New funding for depleted small business loan program stalls in Congress

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Democrats and Republicans were unable to reach an agreement Monday to replenish a small business loan program designed to keep employees on the payroll during the coronavirus crisis.

“The Senate will not be able to pass more funding for America’s paychecks today,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said.

The Paycheck Protection Program ran out of its $350 billion in federal funding last week.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Democrats should quit holding up the deal.

“I think that we need to fund this program and then we can have a discussion over other priorities,” he said Friday.

But Congressman David Price (D-NC-4) said Monday those other priorities can’t wait.

“Democrats have asked for things that are equally urgent,” he said.

Price said that includes providing more money for hospitals and virus testing, food and nutrition programs and making sure small businesses that don’t have established relationships with banks can get the loans.

The Trump Administration is asking for at least $250 billion more in funding for the small business program and indicated Monday they might need even more.

“It’s gonna be decided by the path of the virus more than anything else,” Special Advisor Kevin Hassett said Monday.

Hassett said whether the program will need another injection of cash depends on how quickly businesses are back up and running again.

“It’s past time past time to get this done for the country,” McConnell said Monday.

He promised the Senate will hold a special session Tuesday to try and pass whatever compromise Republicans and Democrats can reach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Tornado touches down in Citrus County; cleanup underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado touches down in Citrus County; cleanup underway"

Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota"

a Tampa choir visited an assisted living facility to share songs with the residents who live there

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa choir visited an assisted living facility to share songs with the residents who live there"

'Lean on me, when you’re not strong' St. Pete surgeon sings 'Lean on Me' in coronavirus tribute video

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Lean on me, when you’re not strong' St. Pete surgeon sings 'Lean on Me' in coronavirus tribute video"

35 residents at Lakeland nursing home hospitalized for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "35 residents at Lakeland nursing home hospitalized for COVID-19"

Citrus County animal shelter celebrates emptying kennel amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County animal shelter celebrates emptying kennel amid pandemic"

Possible tornado rolls along I-75 in Ocala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible tornado rolls along I-75 in Ocala"

Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa"

Waves on the Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waves on the Howard Frankland Bridge"

Clearwater Beach conditions during Monday storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Beach conditions during Monday storms"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss