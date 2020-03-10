New bill encourages Americans to donate food to help more needy people

Washington D.C.

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As food banks ask for more food to help the hungry, institutions or donors often hesitate to give leftover food away because the food is near its expiration date.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, from Pennsylvania, wants to stop that food from going to waste.

“Get that food donated so that it’s that much more food that goes to needy Americans,” Toomey said.

Toomey, along with Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, introduced a bill providing grocery stores, schools, and caterers, along with food banks, liability protection.

“They should be spared the kind of worry about liability so that they can use food that is donated to them,” Blumenthal said.

“I think there’s an opportunity for more institutions to give more food to the food banks, and the shelters, and the soup kitchens that serve needy people, rather than have that food end up in a landfill,” Toomey said.

The bill provides a “good Samaritan” coverage to those who want to donate food, to ensure more food will get to those who need it.

“It wouldn’t be food that’s gone bad. I mean, this is good, healthy, normal food. But sometimes in that context, there are legal issues,” Toomey said.

“They can be secure. They won’t have excess legal responsibility if there’s excess food that can help others,” Blumenthal said.

The bill requires the USDA to issue clarified label and quality regulations for donated food.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "

Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice"

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss