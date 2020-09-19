Mourners warn of possible anger if GOP pushes for speedy process for SCOTUS nominee

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The crowds outside of the nation’s highest court continued to grow Saturday as news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death spread.

“There is such power to being residents in this area and for this historical moment and for her to be able to see it firsthand,” Laina Cox from Maryland said Saturday.

Cox drove into the city with her family and shared with her daughter the meaning of the moment.

“Just to see how many people actually came here the day after her death really shows how important she was,” Jaida Cox, Maryland said.

The memorial came together overnight and it’s been a constant stream of people walking by leaving flowers and notes.

However some say the somber mood will change to anger if there is a rush to fill the vacancy before the election.

“This crowd would be really different,” Louise Duda, from Vermont said Saturday.

Duda said the Senate shouldn’t confirm a new justice before the election.

But across the street, the wheels are already in motion.

“The President has said he wants to move forward on it and I do believe it needs to move forward as well,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) said Saturday.

Georgia Republican Congressman Doug Collins and candidate for the US Senate wants President Trumps’ nominee approved before Election Day.

President Trump tweeted Saturday that voters gave Republicans control of this process and wants his nominee considered “without delay.”

Collins expects an announcement soon.

“I would think it would be this week,” Collins added.

That speed is concerning to some.

“I’m terrified—of what can happen right now,” Cox added.

The Senate is set to return home in October for campaigning but that could all change as the battle over the vacancy intensifies.