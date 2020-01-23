Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump
Live Now
Watch News Channel 8 live online

Mayor Castor in Washington for US Conference of Mayors

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Mayors from across the country are in Washington sharing tricks of the trade with people in positions just like theirs.

“There are a number of similarities in the issue that we’re all facing,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Some of those issues Mayor Castor said are transportation, infrastructure and sustainability.

She said addressing climate change in the Tampa Bay area is getting more critical every day.

“We have to see what we can do to mitigate the effects of climate change while, at the same time, taking those steps to reduce our carbon footprint as a community,” she said.

The mayors said they value the connections they’re making at the conference.

“It’s mayors from my own region, from Texas, Alabama, Mississippi but also mayors from around the country that are at the cutting edge and doing innovative things,” Mayor Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Louisiana said.

The conference is taking place while, right down the road, lawmakers are in the middle of an impeachment trial. The mayors said it’s not impacting their work.

“What’s going on, on the federal level really isn’t breaking through,” Castor added.

She said the mayors are focused on local issues and improving their local communities.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler agreed. He said city government is where things get done.

“I wish that Washington worked a little bit more like our cities because I think we could get a little bit more done,” Adler said.

The conference wraps up Friday with a visit to the White House. The mayors will meet with President Trump for a talk about transforming communities.

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference"

Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim"

Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say"

Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking"

Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication"

Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges"

Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking"

Road Rants: SunPass collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: SunPass collections"

Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody"

Video of Lakeland Public Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Lakeland Public Library"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss