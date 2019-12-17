Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Click or tap here if you don’t see the live player above
WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Committee on Rules is meeting Tuesday to set the guidelines for this week’s historic House vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The entire House of Representatives is on track to vote this week on the articles of impeachment against the president. The Judiciary Committee voted on Friday to pass two articles for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The House is expected to start debating Wednesday after the Rules Committee sets the parameters. A full House vote is expected before the holiday recess.
If the charges are approved by the full House, the impeachment will go to a trial in the Senate.
Get caught up with previous impeachment coverage:
- Judiciary committee approves articles of impeachment against President Trump
- Marathon day of deliberations ends with shocking move to postpone impeachment vote
- Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment
- Committee questions Republican, Democratic counsels as vote nears in impeachment inquiry
- Judiciary Committee grills 4 law scholars in impeachment inquiry
- Fiona Hill, David Holmes wrap testimony in public impeachment hearings
- Recap: Hale & Cooper testify after bombshell 7-hour testimony from Sondland
- Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Williams, Vindman, Volker and Morrison testify
- Impeachment hearings Day 2: Testimony & analysis
- Breaking down first day of public impeachment hearings