Lawmakers reach deal on bipartisan Jan. 6 commission, fate in Congress uncertain

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House lawmakers have reached a deal on an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“This is bipartisan legislation,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said Friday.

The deal comes just days after Republicans said there was no insurrection.

“There was no insurrection and to call it an insurrection in my opinion is a bold-faced lie,” Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) said Wednesday.

Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde called the violent protestors “tourists.”

“Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through statuary hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the ropes taking videos and pictures,” Clyde said.

California Democrat Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said this is why they need a commission.

“Well, continuing to hold this out as what it was, an insurrection right. Not allowing them to erase that this was an insurrection,” Swalwell said.

The bipartisan panel is expected to be designed after the 9/11 commission set up after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“We got to got to the bottom of it and we got to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” former New Jersey Gov. Thomas Kean said Friday.

Kean was Chairman of the 9/11 commission and said the most important part of the panel is who’s on it.

“When there was a problem to solve, we solved it together and we solved it as Republicans and Democrats together,” Kean said.

Despite the agreement Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has yet to sign on.

A House vote on the bill to create the commission could come as early as next week.