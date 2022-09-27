WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The deadline for Congress to pass government funding is looming. They’re set to take a key vote on a spending bill on Tuesday night and need to pass it by Friday to avoid a shutdown.

Both parties say they’re determined to avoid a government shutdown.

“That’s not fair to the American public. The American public expects us to do our job up here,” Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said.

Right now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is proposing a stopgap spending measure called a continuing resolution. That bill would fund the government at current levels through mid-December and give more aid to Ukraine.

The White House is urging lawmakers to find a solution.

“To ensure that vital services to the American people continue uninterrupted,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The funding bill needs the support of at least 60 senators, so there has to be some bipartisan compromise to avoid a shutdown.