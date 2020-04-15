Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Lawmakers call to reinstate Captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt

Washington D.C.

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – After a coronavirus outbreak onboard his aircraft carrier, Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his duty. 

Navy officials said he raised unnecessary alarm bells and didn’t follow the proper chain of command but many lawmakers think he was treated unfairly. 

Nearly two weeks after Captain Crozier was relieved of his duty.

“Captain Crozier was absolutely correct in what he did. He was putting his sailors first,” Representative Jackie Speier, D-California, said. 

Lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee say Crozier should be reinstated as commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. 

“I think the morale on the ship is such that unless you were to reinstate him, you’d have to do some wholesale changes,” Speier said. 

Congresswoman Jackie Speier says Crozier’s distress letter and emails to naval officials, which were leaked to the public, were not grounds to dismiss him. 

“I want all of those emails to be reviewed,” Speier said. 

She’s calling for an independent inspector general to look into why Crozier’s original requests for help were ignored. 

Congressman John Garamendi says he believes Crozier’s removal was political.

“I believe Modly got instructions from the President. Fire that fellow,” Representative John Garamendi, D-California, said. 

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas  Modly fired Crozier and then resigned himself after a recording of his profanity-laced tirade against Crozier to sailors on board the Roosevelt went viral.

The Defense Secretary says the Navy has launched an official inquiry.

“The investigation was conducted at my direction,” Mark Esper said. 

Esper says the Chief of Naval Operations will look into how the virus got onto the ship and Captain Crozier’s response.

“I don’t know where it will go or where it will take us. But I expect it to be comprehensive,” Esper said. 

Congresswoman Speier also wants to know what types of personal protective equipment and testing should be mandatory on all naval ships.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic"

3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes"

HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:

Thumbnail for the video titled "HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:"

Gov. DeSantis putting together task force on reopening Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis putting together task force on reopening Florida"

DeSantis on Governor and possible state reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis on Governor and possible state reopening"

DeSantis on WWE and sports in Florida returning

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis on WWE and sports in Florida returning"

Gov. Desantis: It's not all about government, it's about how people feel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Desantis: It's not all about government, it's about how people feel"

CDC study says you can you carry coronavirus on your shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC study says you can you carry coronavirus on your shoes"

PlayStation offering free games to keep you home

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation offering free games to keep you home"

Hillsborough curfew now in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew now in place"

Les Miller: People are not social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Les Miller: People are not social distancing"

Eat Fresco gives meals to Tampa Bay's most vulnerable families during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eat Fresco gives meals to Tampa Bay's most vulnerable families during coronavirus crisis"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss