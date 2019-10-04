Impeachment inquiry underway in Washington

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – House committees on Capitol Hill take on the first questioning of the impeachment inquiry.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan was not impressed with a Q and A session with the former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker.

“Not one thing he has said comports with any of the Democrats impeachment narrative. Not one thing,” Jordan said.

Volker was on Capitol Hill Thursday to answer questions–under oath–before a handful of lawmakers and congressional staff.

“Ambassador Volker has been very impressive and as I’ve said ahs said nothing that nothing that coincides with what Democrats are saying with their whole impeachment narrative,” Jordan said.

Thursdays’ session was behind closed doors and Intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff had a completely different take on the session.

“Once again the President inviting another country to interfere in our presidential election is repugnant and a fundamental breach of his oath of office,” Schiff said.

President Trump continued to attack Democrats at a Healthcare event in Florida.

“That’s why they want to do the impeachment crap because they know they can’t beat us fairly,” he said.

As House Republicans are complaining that Democrats are not allowing Republican lawmakers or staff to question witnesses.

More closed-door meetings are expected Friday as House Intelligence Committee members plan to question Michael Atkinson, the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community.

It was Atkinson who read and believed-credible the Whistle Blower complaint that is at the center of the House Impeachment Inquiry.