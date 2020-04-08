Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Human rights group says detainees at ICE facilities at risk

Washington D.C.
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Asylum seekers and other detainees inside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities have launched protests over health concerns.

Hunger strikes have popped up around the country as a way for those who are in custody to voice their fear regarding the spreading of COVID-19 within the facilities.

“We’re seeing that people are not even being provided with the fundamental CDC mandated requirements,” said Brian Griffey of the human rights organization Amnesty International. He along with other AI investigators claimed the facilities do not have enough soap or sanitizers. Many immigration lawyers have reported that ICE is not even isolating detainees who are sick.

According to Griffey, ICE misled the public by claiming it is following procedure and continues to have its facilities locked down.

“It’s transferring thousands, [and] thousands of detainees between facilities across state lines, which is spreading this infection like wildfire,” Griffey said.

In Oregon, Senator Jeff Merkley said President Donald Trump continues to underperform.

“The same incompetent, unacceptable, outrageous–in the context of this pandemic–behavior by this administration,” Merkley said. He added that the lack of transparency behind ICE’s operations has made it especially challenging to verify what is happening at the facilities.

ICE refuted all the allegations made against it. The agency added that more than 160 people have been released from custody because they were deemed too high of a risk or had other underlying medical issues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?"

Trump on Joe Exotic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on Joe Exotic"

evan unemployment benefits coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan unemployment benefits coronavirus"

Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers"

Vehicles towed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicles towed"

Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment"

Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market"

El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos"

New peak date

Thumbnail for the video titled "New peak date"

Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis"

Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance"

Gov. DeSantis April 7 roundtable

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis April 7 roundtable"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss