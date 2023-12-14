WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The House sent the annual defense funding bill to President Joe Biden’s desk today without many of the priorities Republicans wanted to include.

This bill is usually an easy pass, but two provisions related to abortion and transgender issues made it more divisive.

Alabama Republican Congressman Mike Rogers supported the legislation saying, “Enacting the NDAA has never been more vital than today.”

The bill approves $886 billion in defense funding which is an increase of nearly $30 billion from last year.

The sweeping legislation includes the largest pay raise for service members in more than two decades.

But some Republicans, like Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz still opposed the measure over what it didn’t include.

“This bill came back in far worse shape,” he said.

This summer the House passed a version with controversial provisions related to abortion and transgender health care access, but the Senate removed those.

The changes made it easier for Democrats like New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim to support the legislation.

“Reiterates America’s commitment to supporting a diverse force that reflects our nation and protects the reproductive rights of service members,” Kim said.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries was quick to point out the final vote tally that sent the bill to President Biden.

“Thankfully, House Democrats provided a majority of the votes necessary,” said Jeffries.

The legislation also creates a watchdog to oversee U.S. aid to Ukraine and sets up a government database on UFOs that the public will be able to access.