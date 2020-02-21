Economists praise Trump fiscal policies, warn economy might not grow as much as promised

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump’s top economists are praising the success of his fiscal policies while warning the economy may not grow as much this year as the president has promised. And they’re blaming Congress.

President Trump says he made America’s economy great again. His administration says a newly-released report shows the proof.

“We have accelerated growth in the Trump economy,” Council of Economic Advisers Acting Chair Tomas Philipson said.

The Council of Economic Advisers is the agency responsible for the report. Philipson says it shows the current economy isn’t just a continuation of the growth under the Obama administration.

“We basically shattered that continuation as predicted by most economists,” Philipson said.

The report shows the economy will continue to grow this year by about 2 percent, but still short of the 3 percent the president predicted.

To get to that point, Philipson says Congress needs to pass major infrastructure spending and additional tax cuts.

“We have to have some kind of middle-income tax cut,” Philipson said.

But during an election year with a Democrat-controlled House, a second round of tax cuts doesn’t have a good chance of passing unless the president locks down a 2020 win.

“That’s like pushing on a noodle. Those tax cuts are not trickling down to the economy,” Andres Vinelli said.

Vinelli is the vice president of economic policy for the Center for American Progress. He says increasing minimum wage and overtime eligibility would have a bigger impact.

Vinelli says the economic report paints a “rosy picture” of the economy but doesn’t reflect reality.

“Families are stretched, workers are stuck in low-quality jobs and businesses are just not investing for the future,” he said.

