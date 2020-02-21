Economists praise Trump fiscal policies, warn economy might not grow as much as promised

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump’s top economists are praising the success of his fiscal policies while warning the economy may not grow as much this year as the president has promised. And they’re blaming Congress.

President Trump says he made America’s economy great again. His administration says a newly-released report shows the proof.

“We have accelerated growth in the Trump economy,” Council of Economic Advisers Acting Chair Tomas Philipson said.

The Council of Economic Advisers is the agency responsible for the report. Philipson says it shows the current economy isn’t just a continuation of the growth under the Obama administration.

“We basically shattered that continuation as predicted by most economists,” Philipson said.

The report shows the economy will continue to grow this year by about 2 percent, but still short of the 3 percent the president predicted.

To get to that point, Philipson says Congress needs to pass major infrastructure spending and additional tax cuts.

“We have to have some kind of middle-income tax cut,” Philipson said.

But during an election year with a Democrat-controlled House, a second round of tax cuts doesn’t have a good chance of passing unless the president locks down a 2020 win.

“That’s like pushing on a noodle. Those tax cuts are not trickling down to the economy,” Andres Vinelli said.

Vinelli is the vice president of economic policy for the Center for American Progress. He says increasing minimum wage and overtime eligibility would have a bigger impact.

Vinelli says the economic report paints a “rosy picture” of the economy but doesn’t reflect reality.

“Families are stretched, workers are stuck in low-quality jobs and businesses are just not investing for the future,” he said.

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Woman gets car back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman gets car back"

Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards"

Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida"

Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland"

Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents"

the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks"

the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense"

Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect"

Teen shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen shot and killed"

Pinellas Schools cutting ties with AMI Kids after 12-year-old suffers fractured skull from being slammed on ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Schools cutting ties with AMI Kids after 12-year-old suffers fractured skull from being slammed on ground"

Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials"

IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss