Despite pleas from health officials, AAA expects 50 million to travel this Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Despite pleas from public health officials to stay home for the holidays AAA says millions of Americans have decided to travel to see loved ones this thanksgiving.

AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano says that number is 10 percent fewer travelers that last year and the vast majority of travelers will travel by car what many consider a safer option during the pandemic.

“It’s your vehicle you decide when you’re going, where you’re stopping and who you’re traveling with,” Casselano said.

But doctors are concerned that these millions of travelers will create many more cases of COVID-19 in the weeks and months ahead.

Rick Pollack with the American Hospital Association says the fallout goes beyond the travelers and their families if hospitalizations increase it affects anyone who needs access to critical care.

“They will be in danger of not having access to it now we will put into effect every possible technique to ensure that that access is available,” Pollack said. “We’ve seen previous holidays, if you will, when that kind of situation has resulted in spikes, down the road.”

Medical experts say they will be watching for the next spike in Covid cases in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.