Democrats urge Trump to drop Affordable Care Act suit

Washington D.C.

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats in Congress invited more than 80 patients, doctors and health care advocates from across the country to attend the State of the Union, part of a plea to President Donald Trump to drop his lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

At a Tuesday press conference, Democrats introduced a number of patients with chronic illnesses, telling the president to protect patients with pre-existing conditions.

“I fear without the ACA and the protections, children like my daughter, children with complex medical needs and disabilities would be discriminated against and not have the health care they need to live and thrive,” said Andrea Pietrowsky of Michigan, whose daughter has a rare heart condition.

“Health care’s personal, it’s not political,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said.

She said if the president is serious about protecting Americans’ health care, he should back Democrats’ proposed reforms and drop his lawsuit against the ACA, more commonly known as Obamacare. Trump says he wants to replace the ACA with a cheaper option.

Democrats say they’ve passed nearly a dozen bills to expand access to health care and lower costs, but each one has been blocked by the Republican-controlled Senate.

“I will work with President Trump if he will help us lower the cost of prescription drugs, if he will drop this lawsuit,” Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said.

“I lived with a man who made me promise I’d never stop fighting to ensure that every American had access to affordable, quality health care,” she continued, referring to her late husband Rep. John Dingell.

The ACA lawsuit remains in limbo before an appeals court. It will likely head to the U.S. Supreme Court and a ruling could come next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves"

Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case"

Brooksville art gallery celebrates Black History Month with powerful collection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brooksville art gallery celebrates Black History Month with powerful collection"

Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop"

Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa"

Fiery crash snarls morning traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fiery crash snarls morning traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge"

Crash shuts down part of Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash shuts down part of Howard Frankland Bridge"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

USF softball team misses coach who moved to Team USA

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF softball team misses coach who moved to Team USA"

Pinellas boy grows up in hospital, celebrates with nurses on last day of treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas boy grows up in hospital, celebrates with nurses on last day of treatment"

Longtime patient receives final treatment on his birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime patient receives final treatment on his birthday"

Sarasota School Board members approve sexual harassment settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota School Board members approve sexual harassment settlement"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss