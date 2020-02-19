Coronavirus death toll rises above 2K but experts say there’s reason to be hopeful

Washington D.C.

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – As the global coronavirus death toll grows past 2,000, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease says the virus is approaching pandemic levels.

“We are approaching that. I think if we continue to have transmission in various parts of the world that it could turn into the classic definition of pandemic,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

But Dr. Fauci says there’s reason to be hopeful. He says travel restrictions, treatment, and quarantines have worked both in the U.S. and abroad.

So far, about 2 percent of those infected end up dying. But Dr. Fauci says the real rate is likely much lower because many people who contract the virus recover without ever reporting it.

>>Interactive Map: Track the coronavirus outbreak in real-time

“Far more people recover or are asymptomatic than actually get into trouble,” Fauci said.

“There will be more cases. The question now is will we be able to manage the cases,” Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) said.

Dozens of people exposed to the virus are quarantined in Congressman Ruiz’ Riverside District, among a few hundred across the state of California.

He says lawmakers need to make sure medical centers and quarantine sites have funding and resources they need and support new research.

“It is a matter of finding the policies and giving the resources to fast track the vaccines, the medications,” Ruiz said.

Both Fauci and Ruiz say with the World Health Organization now in China, there’s much less of a chance of wide-spread impact here in the United States.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS:

