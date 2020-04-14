Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus crisis: Pentagon officials outline plan to protect military members

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Pentagon officials on Tuesday outlined ways they can keep United States servicemen and women safe from the coronavirus.

It comes just one day after a sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt died of COVID-19. Nearly 600 sailors on the Navy ship have tested positive for the virus.

“Our condolences go out to his family,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

General Milley says the Department of Defense is working – much like the rest of America – to ramp up coronavirus testing.

“Especially for groups that are going to be in tighter quarters,” he said.

The increased testing is just part of the Pentagon’s efforts to protect servicemen and women.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he’s sent out eight directives in the past weeks. They include requiring social distancing to a travel ban to and from some U.S. bases.

“This is a necessary measure to keep our people safe and our military ready to act,” Esper said.

The Department of Defense hopes to increase the amount of testing in the next 45 days.

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) wants service members to know if they’ve contracted the virus, and for the Department of Defense to deploy antibody testing.

“Testing, testing, testing,” he said. “This certainly should be a clarion call for all of us.”

Esper says the military will continue to work through the chain of command to change longstanding military practices that might allow the virus to spread.

“How do you get 6-foot distance on a sub, or even a carrier for that matter?” Esper said. “So the challenge will always be implementation.”

The Pentagon says as the U.S. military fights the battle against the virus, it remains ready for whatever challenge it might face.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Kriseman on curfews and masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kriseman on curfews and masks"

Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money"

a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood"

Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR"

Pandemic clause leaves small business owners without help from insurance companies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic clause leaves small business owners without help from insurance companies"

Manatee County dairy farmer seeking help to get excess milk to those in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County dairy farmer seeking help to get excess milk to those in need"

Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds"

Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss