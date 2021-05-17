Biden announces effort to distribute more vaccines to countries in need

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, President Joe Biden announced the next step in battling the COVID-19 pandemic would be helping vaccinate the rest of the world.

“The United States will share at least 20 million of those doses, that extra supply with other countries,” Biden said.

These vaccines will come from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and will be shared along with 60 million doses of AstraZeneca.

“The United States of America will send 80 million doses overseas. That represents 13% of the vaccines produced by the united states by the end of June,” Biden said.

While the U.S. lends a helping hand to the rest of the world, the White House says Americans should keep doing their part by adhering to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Health and medical experts will determine that guidance,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki says the CDC conveyed a clear message last week to those who are vaccinated.

“They are safe not to wear their mask if they have been vaccinated,” Psaki said.

Biden says Americans who follow the science will benefit.

“So you can protect yourself from serious illness from COVID by getting vaccinated or wearing a mask until you’re fully vaccinated. Either way, you’re protected,” the president said.

The president still has his eyes set on the goal of 70% of Americans having at least one shot by July 4.