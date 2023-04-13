WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The legal battle over whether an abortion pill should be banned in the U.S. continues.

“We believe that the law is on our side and that we will prevail,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The Biden administration says it will ask the Supreme Court for emergency relief after a federal appeals court upheld several restrictions on the use of the abortion drug mifepristone around the country.

“We are going to continue to fight in the courts,” Jean-Pierre said.

While allowing doctors to keep prescribing the medication, the appeals court said the drug can not be delivered by mail. It also shortened when mifepristone can be used, cutting it down to seven from the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

The ruling also denied the Justice Department’s request for the new restrictions not to take effect unit the appeals process is completed.

“The court system is going to play out. We’re going to let that evolve. I think this will likely go to the Supreme Court,” said Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.)

Waltz says even though the Supreme Court pushed the issue of abortion back to the states, he wants to see a national debate.

“This needs to be much more of a conversation about when life begins and therefore needs to be and deserves to be protected by law,” Waltz said.

But Vice President Kamala Harris says limiting access to mifepristone is dangerous for women and for the integrity of the health care system.

“Attacking the very credibility of the FDA on this one matter for the sake of politics and a political agenda,” Harris said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the attempt to ban the abortion pill is the next attempt by Republicans to create a nationwide abortion ban.