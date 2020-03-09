Live Now
Pres. Trump expected to join coronavirus task force for coronavirus update

As coronavirus spreads, officials urge businesses to prep for employee illnesses

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, Washington officials are telling businesses to prepare for employees being out sick.

That means everything from more telework to extra sick days is on the table. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said businesses everywhere need to get ready now to deal with the coronavirus.

“I think the most important thing for employers right now is just plan ahead,” he said.

Scalia said that includes planning for employee telecommuting and making sure employees use best practices for keeping healthy.

“Take a look at what capabilities you have and what plans you have to deal with the virus if it gets serious,” he said.

According to some experts, the coronavirus could cost the world economy more than $2 trillion, Including lost productivity from employees missing work.

“Not all small companies have a sick leave policy, so they should really think about at least instituting something temporarily if they don’t have such a policy,” said President and CEO of the National Small Business Association Todd McCracken.

He said even companies with sick leave policies should be ready to make adjustments.

“And they also should think about considering some additional flexibility even if they do have a policy,” McCracken said.

For example, he said no longer requiring a doctors’ note if an employee is out for several days, saving them from venturing out while sick.

“The name of the game is for anyone who is infected, can fewer than one other person become infected? That’s really the goal,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

The emergency spending bill signed by President Donald Trump last week does include money to help businesses impacted by the virus.

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC BUREAU:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating"

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"

WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss