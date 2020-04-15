Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Agriculture Secretary: Aid is coming to the industry

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Farmers are struggling to keep their heads above water as commodity prices dwindle, but help could be on the way soon from the federal government.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says he is close to finalizing a massive aid package for farmers hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We think $16 billion will go directly to producers,” Perdue said. “We’re prepared to present to the president. We’d like to do that this week, today or tomorrow.”

With business closed, demand slashed and commodity prices tanking — Perdue says he’s rushing to get aid out the door to stop the bleeding.

“They’re all suffering. There’s no doubt,” he said. “We’re trying to be as inclusive as we can be.”

He says the direct payments will be available to nearly all agriculture producers, including specialty crop farmers who sell to farmers markets.

Another $2 billion will go towards purchasing products farmers can’t sell and getting them to food banks.

“It’s really ashamed seeing milk being dumped and other food products being plowed in when there are other people that can use that,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-MI, supports the plan.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re supporting the home team,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-IL, says without help for the ethanol industry, the plan falls short.

“Secretary Perdue and the Trump administration need to look at agriculture from a very broad perspective. There is so much that needs to be done,” she said.

Perdue says the direct payments are just part one of his plan.

“We’ll have a two-prong attack,” he said.

He says thanks to the CARES Act — the USDA will have another $14 billion available to assist farmers in July.

Perdue also says he is working with the White House to reduce migrant farmworker pay.

He says it’s become so high, some farmers are forced to reduce production.

So far, the proposal has received backlash from immigration advocates who say that would only harm those who are essential workers putting their lives on the line during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money"

Small business loan struggle in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small business loan struggle in Tampa Bay"

TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic"

Polk County coronavirus: Nursing home COVID-19 cases grow, loved ones concerned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County coronavirus: Nursing home COVID-19 cases grow, loved ones concerned"

3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes"

HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:

Thumbnail for the video titled "HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:"

Gov. DeSantis putting together task force on reopening Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis putting together task force on reopening Florida"

DeSantis on Governor and possible state reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis on Governor and possible state reopening"

DeSantis on WWE and sports in Florida returning

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis on WWE and sports in Florida returning"

Gov. Desantis: It's not all about government, it's about how people feel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Desantis: It's not all about government, it's about how people feel"

Millions of eligible Americans won't get coronavirus stimulus check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Millions of eligible Americans won't get coronavirus stimulus check"

CDC study says you can you carry coronavirus on your shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC study says you can you carry coronavirus on your shoes"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss