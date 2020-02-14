2 years later: Parkland students, families in Washington pushing for stronger gun regulation

Washington D.C.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Friday marks two years since the tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead and several others injured. Parkland families spent the day in Washington D.C. hoping for a change.

“I need to be in an iconic place to send the right message,” Manny Oliver said.

Manny Oliver lost his son on Feb. 14, 2018, when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Aalayah Eastmond was inside the school at the time. Now she’s a college student in D.C. advocating for stronger gun regulation.

“Demanding congressional change for gun violence prevention with people that can relate to my pain is very important to me,” Eastmond said.

Students and families from Parkland are in Washington looking for answers. They’re sharing a newspaper that shows all the shootings that have happened since that day two years ago.

The Trump administration launched SchoolSafety.gov this week. It’s a website of government-wide resources for schools to prepare for threats.

Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer asked Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) if he felt the website was enough to address gun violence.

“No, no single thing is enough. I think the issue here is violence,” he said.

Rubio said Congress is taking multiple steps to make a difference but he doesn’t back every proposed solution.

“Background checks will tell you what someone has done in the past it cannot predict what they do in the future,” Rubio said.

The Bipartisan Background Checks bill passed the House last year.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) thinks the bill would pass if it came to the Senate floor.

“I think everybody supports that overwhelmingly, but I don’t see that happening,” Jones said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) hasn’t signaled any plans to allow a vote on the bill.

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer"

Attempted burglary at Metro PCS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attempted burglary at Metro PCS"

6 year-old student taken to mental health hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 year-old student taken to mental health hospital"

CMA

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA"

Numerous couples celebrate Valentine’s Day in group wedding at Polk County History Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numerous couples celebrate Valentine’s Day in group wedding at Polk County History Center"

Press conference on Orlando outlet mall gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Orlando outlet mall gunman"

Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect in Palm Harbor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect in Palm Harbor"

Countdown to Daytona: Young guns aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at Daytona 500

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Daytona: Young guns aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at Daytona 500"

Toddler hit, killed by car in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toddler hit, killed by car in Palmetto"

Child hit by car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child hit by car"

Press conference on child hit and killed in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on child hit and killed in Palmetto"

Service Dog Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Dog Graduation"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss