Washington D.C.
House passes bill to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour
Bill would prioritize workers amid bankruptcy
Dems angry as DHS chief skirts detention center questions
Senator proposes Bill for warning system in cars to alert parents of kids in backseat
Lawmakers fear FaceApp may help Russians sneak into 2020 presidential election
More Washington D.C. Headlines
Lawmakers, law enforcement taking steps to protect seniors from scammers
Capitol hosts ‘She Rocks The Hill’ to inspire young women
50 years after Apollo 11, NASA working to secure funding, send woman to the moon
Man who lost family in Ethiopia crash makes emotional plea to Congress
Portman gives energy efficiency bill a fourth go
Mayors head to Washington to share climate ideas
Father of slain journalist Alison Parker pushing for more regulation of tech companies
Families who’ve lost loved ones in semi crashes go to DC to fight for safer roads across country
Effort to make animal abuse a federal crime getting bipartisan support
New Trump rule to end asylum for most migrants at southern border
Local News
Donating blood can get you free movie ticket
Missing, endangered Safety Harbor man found safe
Rider injured on scooter, wants to warn others about risk after fall, broken leg.
GAME-CHANGER: Depression nasal spray acts fast, now offered at Tampa Bay clinic, patients thrilled with results
Former Indian Rocks Beach sanitation supervisor tells his side of story after his arrest
8 On Your Side
Missing, endangered Safety Harbor man found safe
Rider injured on scooter, wants to warn others about risk after fall, broken leg.
Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old in Florida
11 months and $111,000 later, contractor leaves couple with hole in the ground
Deputies warn of Bluetooth skimmers found at 7-Eleven in Seminole
Living Local
Florida company offering alien abduction insurance
Ax-ellent! Test your throwing skills at ‘Raider Axe Lodge’
Tiny royals get pampered at ‘Little Princess Spa’
Bradenton teen battling Cystic Fibrosis gifted puppy by Children’s Dream Fund
Pet Paradise, a pawfect getaway for four-legged friends
Viral News
6-year-old baseball coach loses it after being ejected from game
Comic-Con celebrates 50 years at San Diego festival
Huggies puts dads on diaper boxes for first time
Frugal carpenter pays for 33 people to attend college
Bud Light offers free beer to any alien that makes it out of Area 51
Latest Videos
Rider injured on scooter, wants to warn others about risk after fall, broken leg.
Excessive heat forecast from Plains to East Coast through Monday
Florida company offering alien abduction insurance
Polk Co. lottery winner’s murder case topic of upcoming episode on BET show
Tampa flag football team holding fundraiser to help get to LA for championship
Woman infected with flesh-eating bacteria after just 10 minutes in water
Fort Lauderdale without water after main break; state of emergency declared
Sarasota couple arrested after boy allegedly bound with zip ties and forced to sleep on plywood
Naked Florida man wearing bra burglarizes several cars in New Port Richey
Ax-ellent! Test your throwing skills at ‘Raider Axe Lodge’
Trending Stories
Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old in Florida
GAME-CHANGER: Depression nasal spray acts fast, now offered at Tampa Bay clinic, patients thrilled with results
6-year-old baseball coach loses it after being ejected from game
Former Indian Rocks Beach sanitation supervisor tells his side of story after his arrest
Hillsborough County teacher wins 2020 Florida Teacher of the Year
Sebring man charged with more than 300 counts of child pornography
Alligator caught at Chicago lagoon flown to new home in Florida
Excessive heat forecast from Plains to East Coast through Monday
Don't Miss
Petting dogs and cats reduces stress levels, new study says
New study shows significant, potentially unsafe temperatures in Florida from climate change
USF researchers uncover origin of 2014 earthquake felt in Florida
