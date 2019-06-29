Warrior Games start to wrap up final weekend in Tampa Bay

As the Warrior Games wrap up their 9th year, the athletes are celebrating all they have accomplished.

“This competition is amazing. Just seeing great individuals do great things, it’s so inspiring,” said Ross Alewine, U.S. Army, SSgt, Ret.

The Warrior Games time in Tampa Bay has already been deemed a success.

“It’s the largest crowds that we have ever had at a Warrior Games from the public’s perspective. From the added sports that we have never had, to the most athletes that we have ever had at the Warrior Games; it’s just been absolutely wonderful and phenomenal across the board,” said Col. Cary Harbaugh.

And part of that success is all thanks to the Tampa Bay community.

“It’s the perfect place for veterans, wounded warriors, and active duty members and their families to come and feel like people really care about them. This the right place to be,” added Col. Harbaugh.

The Warrior Games have one final event, the sitting volleyball finals on, Sunday, June 30th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Yuengling Center in Tampa. The closing ceremonies for the Warrior Games will also take place on Sunday, June 30th at Amalie Arena starting at 7 p.m.

