TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cameron Herrin was sent to prison for killing a mother and her baby during a street racing crash on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018.

On Tuesday, it was revealed what former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren thought about the sentence for Herrin.

Herrin is now 22 years old and serving a 24-year sentence. A newly released voicemail from Warren, in 2021, the day after the sentence was handed down, reveals Warren thought the sentence was too harsh.

“I’ll tell you, I was surprised and even disappointed by the sentence,” Warren said in part of the voicemail.

Herrin’s lawyer, John Fitzgibbons, shared the voicemail from the then state attorney, which was left last April.

“I thought it was excessively harsh,” Warren said in the voicemail.

Herrin’s attorney filed a motion Tuesday to reduce his sentence from 24 years to 10 years. Court documents say Warren later told the attorney the sentence was “crazy,” and the 24-year prison term was “egregiously high”.

It goes on to say Warren thought a 10 to 12 year sentence would have been appropriate and specifically stated a 10-year sentence would be “ok”.

John Reisinger is Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt’s uncle. He says he’s not surprised by the motion filed by the attorney.

“They’re desperate to do something for his client and the parents for their sons,” Reisinger said. “Given the political (inaudible) regarding Andrew and the governor and the recent suspension or released from this position, this was a choice that the attorney made to take advantage of that.”

While he says he has the utmost respect for Andrew Warren and how the case was tried, he says Warren never expressed that the judge was too harsh.

“I truly don’t believe Andrew Warren believes that,” Reisinger said.

Herrin was accused of driving more than 100 mph down Bayshore Boulevard when he hit Reisinger-Raubenolt and her daughter, Lillia in May 2018.

Reisinger says not a day goes by where he doesn’t think about them both.

“Her light lives on as does Lillia,” Reisinger said.